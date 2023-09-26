2 Drug-Laden Drones Coming From Syria Shot Down

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) -- Eastern Military Zone troops Tuesday shot down two drones loaded with narcotics coming from Syria, an official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army said."Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Administration and military security services, monitored two drones trying to breach the border from Syria and shot them," the source said.The drones were found to be carrying a quantity of the crystal drug that was seized and referred to the competent authorities, it said.It reiterated that the armed forces will continue to deal with full force and firmness with any threat on the Kingdom's borders or any attempt to undermine or destabilize the country's security and intimidate its citizens.