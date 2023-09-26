(MENAFN- KNN India) GMMSA Expo India To Be Held In Ludhiana From Jan 19-22, 2024

Ludhiana, Sept 26 (KNN) The eight edition of the GMMSA Expo organised by Garments machinery manufacturers and suppliers' association will be held at Grain Market, Bahadur Ke Road in Ludhiana from January 19 to 22, 2024.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chairman of GMMSA Ram Kishan said that the expo will attract the industry to enhance the productivity, quality and cost cutting in manufacturing the garments.







As per reports, around 200 companies from all over the world are expected to participate in the GMMSA expo.

During the press conference, Teja Singh, association's president said that the products that will be showcased at the expo will include circular knitting, flat knitting, collar knitting, dyeing finishing, washing, raising, brushing, polishing, aide compressors, allied machines and accessories.

The press conference also graced by vice-president of association Gurdev Singh, Vice-chairman Parmesh Washist, advisor Jatinder Sudera, Treasurer Sukhwinder Singh and joint secretary Amit Jain.

(KNN Bureau)