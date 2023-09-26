Qatar Media Corporation Chairman Meets US Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met Tuesday with Ambassador of the United States to the State of Qatar HE Timmy Davis.
During the meeting, they discussed media relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.
