President Of Tanzania Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Dodoma: President of the United Republic of Tanzania HE Samia Suluhu Hassan received the credentials of HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Tanzania.
HE the Ambassador conveyed greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to HE the President of Tanzania, and His Highness's wishes to Her Excellency of good health and happiness, and to the government and people of Tanzania further progress and prosperity.
For her part, HE the President of the United Republic of Tanzania entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey her greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development, and prosperity.
MENAFN26092023000063011010ID1107146129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.