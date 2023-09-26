High-Performance Polymers Market For Automotive With 8.1% CAGR, $4.7 Billion Consumption By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for high-performance polymers in automotive is predicted to develop at an 8.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Global consumption of high-performance polymers for automobiles is expected to be $2.15 billion in 2023, rising to $4.7 billion by 2033.

The high-performance polymers market for the automotive sector has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors such as stringent environmental regulations, the quest for lightweight materials, and the ever-increasing demand for fuel efficiency and sustainability. This dynamic market presents a promising outlook, intriguing insights, and a fiercely competitive landscape.

Market Outlook:

The market for high-performance polymers in the automotive industry is poised for remarkable growth. As the world shifts towards electric and hybrid vehicles, the need for lightweight materials becomes paramount. High-performance polymers, known for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to extreme temperatures, and chemical durability, are becoming integral components in automotive manufacturing. The global high-performance polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2023 to 2028, according to industry analysts.

One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Automakers are under immense pressure to develop vehicles that are more fuel-efficient and have lower carbon footprints. High-performance polymers are essential in achieving this goal, as they contribute to the overall weight reduction of vehicles, thus enhancing fuel efficiency. Moreover, their resistance to corrosion and wear ensures the longevity of automotive components, reducing maintenance costs and environmental impact.

Key Players:













BASF SE





Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)





DuPont de Nemours Inc.





3M Company





Lanxess Chemical





Dow Chemicals Company





Mitsui Chemicals Inc.





Royal DSM





Kuraray Co. Ltd.





Evonik Industries AG





Celanese Corporation





EMS-Chemie Holding AG Solvay S.A.

Market Insights:

Within the high-performance polymers market for automotive, several key polymers have gained prominence. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), and polyimide are among the most widely used high-performance polymers due to their exceptional mechanical properties and resistance to thermal and chemical degradation. PEEK, for instance, finds applications in engine components, electrical systems, and interior parts, owing to its high-temperature resistance and mechanical strength.

Furthermore, the adoption of electric vehicles has accelerated the demand for high-performance polymers. Lithium-ion batteries, crucial components in electric vehicles, require materials that can withstand high temperatures and provide electrical insulation. High-performance polymers are well-suited for this purpose, enhancing the safety and performance of electric vehicles.

In addition to traditional high-performance polymers, biodegradable and sustainable polymers are gaining traction in the automotive industry. These materials not only meet stringent environmental standards but also offer excellent performance properties. For instance, bio-based polyamides and polyesters are being used in various automotive applications, promoting a greener approach to vehicle manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape:

Key makers of high-performance polymers for automobiles are stressing the global market's availability of more user-friendly and efficient polymers. They intend to target a dependable consumer base by supplying excellent items that meet regulatory organizations' standards. Some innovative manufacturing techniques are also used to create high-performance polymers for automotive at low costs.

One of the activities of industry participants to ensure safe and timely product delivery is supply chain management.

Key industry companies are investing heavily in product development in order to get a competitive advantage in the worldwide market.

As an example:

BASF SE announced Ultramid® A3WG10 polyamide in May 2021 to support the Manchester Academy for Healthcare Scientist Education (MAHSE) in its attempts to increase energy efficiency in autos by 50% through the use of plastic gearboxes.

BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), DuPont de Nemours Inc., 3M Company, Lanxess Chemical, Dow Chemicals Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal DSM, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Celanese Corporation, EMS-Chemie Holding AG, and Solvay S.A. are among the leading suppliers of high-performance polymers for automotive.

The high-performance polymers market for the automotive industry is on an upward trajectory, driven by environmental concerns, lightweighting trends, and the shift towards electric vehicles. With constant innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainability, the industry is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of automotive manufacturing, creating vehicles that are not only high-performance but also eco-friendly.

