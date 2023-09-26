Expo 2023 Doha Site Ready To Welcome Over 3 Million Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee announced the readiness of the Expo site which hosts the pavilions of the participating countries in the upcoming event.

The Organizing Committee stated, in a statement, that Expo 2023 Doha will be inaugurated on October 2 and will run for six months, adding that this global event is expected to attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures from around the world.

The Expo 2023 Doha embodies the spirit of international innovation and cooperation in line with the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment".

The Expo offers its visitors a variety of advanced technological innovations in a number of fields and provides the participating countries with an opportunity to highlight their cultures, technological development and unique vision to attendees from all over the world.

The Expo 2023 Doha is expected to be a destination for international creativity and cooperation and welcomes visitors from all over the world to learn about the international efforts being made to build a sustainable and prosperous world.

Book on Expo 2023 Doha to be launched on Friday

