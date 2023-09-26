Taylor Swift 'Eras' Tour Concert Film Going Global

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film is expected to be the cinematic event of the season -- and now it's going global, with tickets expected to go on sale in more than 100 countries.

The film was already slated for an October 13 release in North America but will now be available from that date at cinemas worldwide, including every Odeon location across Europe, according to a Tuesday statement from theater giant AMC.

"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide.....Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!" Swift posted on Instagram.



Belgium students' love story with Taylor Swift Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters, drawing interest and ire

Read Also

When 33-year-old Swift first announced the film it broke the record for pre-sales in the United States in one day, raking in $37 million.

It's expected the film could exceed $100 million in North American its opening weekend.

"I think we could be talking about the biggest film of the fall season, which is pretty incredible," Jeff Bock, an analyst for box office tracker Exhibitor Relations, recently told AFP.

Swift is taking a break from her wildly popular tour that began in March -- performances will resume in November and run late into next year. Some analysts expect it will become the first tour to break the symbolic $1-billion mark.

Over the weekend Swift made news not for the tour but for her love life, fueling rumors around her possible relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce when she was seen watching the Super Bowl winner's game from a luxury box alongside the tight end's mother.