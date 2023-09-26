President Abbas Receives The Credentials Of The Saudi Ambassador To Palestin

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN /

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today accepted the credentials of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, as Ambassador Extraordinary, Non-Resident Plenipotentiary to the State of Palestine, and Consul General in Jerusalem.

The President received the Saudi ambassador at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, who was received by the honor guard

while the Palestinian and Saudi national anthems were played.

The President welcomed al-Sudairi, acknowledging his important visit to Palestine and his appointment as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Palestine.

“This step will contribute to strengthening the strong brotherly relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples,” he said.

The Saudi ambassador said after the meeting,“I was honored to convey the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, to President Mahmoud Abbas, and to present the credentials to President Mahmoud Abbas.”

He added,“We also stressed the close relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Palestine, and God willing

this visit will be the beginning of strengthening more relations in all fields,” stressing the position

of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

The new Saudi ambassador to Palestine and its Consul General in Jerusalem, Nayef al-Sudairi, affirmed the Kingdom's adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative as a basis for resolving the Palestinian issue.

Al-Sudairi told reporters after his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki at the ministry's headquarters in Ramallah, that“the Arab initiative is the main point in any upcoming agreement.” He was responding to a question about the fate of the Arab Peace Initiative if an agreement is reached with Israel.

Al-Sudairi said that he handed a copy of his credentials as ambassador to Palestine and consul general of Saudi Arabia in Jerusalem, stressing that the Kingdom intends to open a consulate in East Jerusalem.

He said he was happy to be in Palestine and to meet President Mahmoud Abbas on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Al-Sudairi referred to the statements of the Saudi Crown Prince last week, in which“he clearly indicated his great interest in the Palestinian issue and the Palestinian people.”

He also referred to statements made by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan regarding“the importance of the Palestinian issue and its solution on the basis of the two-state solution leading to the establishment of the State of Palestine.”

Al-Sudairi stressed the depth of Saudi-Palestinian relations, which began during the era of the late King Abdulaziz Al Saud, to reach what it reached during the era of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, stressing their interest in developing them.