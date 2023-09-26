Switzerland Offers Extra Chf1m For Libyan Floods

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) سويسرا تخصّص مليون فرنك إضافي لدعم ضحايا السيول بليبيا



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

It has also made an offer to the UN to send material and experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Corps. This emerges from a request from National Councillor Denis de la Reussille.

The SDC does not have a presence in Libya but carries out its humanitarian work from neighboring Tunisia. Last week it said it was considering financial support for local or multilateral partners to meet the urgent needs of flood victims.

Storm Daniel hit eastern Libya on the night of September 10th to 11th, particularly Derna, a city with 100,000 inhabitants on the Mediterranean. It caused two upstream dams to break and triggered a flood. According to the latest preliminary official tally, the floods have claimed at least 3,868 lives, while thousands more people are still missing.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .