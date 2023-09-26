Earthquake In Morocco: Swiss Solidarity Raises Over CHF2 Milllion

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The organisation will be able to finance "vital aid" deployed by its Swiss NGO partners in the kingdom.
The most urgent needs currently include the distribution of water, food, blankets and clothing, as well as medical care and psychosocial support, Swiss Solidarity said in a press release on Tuesday.
+ Explainer: the Morocco earthquake and efforts to help
Swiss Solidarity is continuing its solidarity campaign for the victims of the earthquake. Given the extent of the damage, and with winter just around the corner, needs remain high, it explains. It is essential to build emergency shelters in mountain villages to protect people from the cold that will soon be arriving in the Atlas region.
The foundation is more pessimistic about the Derna region in eastern Libya, hit by storm Daniel on September 10. It regrets that it does not have enough partners in Libya to launch a national solidarity campaign.
Swiss Solidarity will nevertheless be able to activate its emergency fund to finance one-off humanitarian projects if partner NGOs so request.
MENAFN26092023000210011054ID1107146021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.