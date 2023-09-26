Switzerland Braces For Higher Health Premiums In 2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The average monthly premium will reach CHF 359.5. This is the third highest increase since the introduction of the Health Insurance Act in 1996.

Swiss President and Health Minister Alain Berset described the increase as "bad news for households already plagued by inflation."

The sharp rise in costs is due to a number of factors: an aging population, new drugs and treatments, and an increase in healthcare services such as outpatient hospital care and physiotherapy, the.Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The average premium for adults has risen by CH33.8 (8.6%) to CHF426.7, while that for young adults has risen by CHF23.8 (8.6%) to 300.60 francs. The average premium for children is up CHF8 francs (7.7%) on 2023, to CHF111.8.