Prince Mired Attends Launch Of JUST's Strategy For Integration Of Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HH Prince Mired, the chief chamberlain and the president of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, on Monday attended the launch ceremony of the Jordan University of Science and Technology's (JUST) strategy for the integration of persons with disabilities, titled“Towards a Safe Society”.

In his address, Prince Mired stressed the importance of the strategy in presenting a vital step in partnership between the university and the council. He underscored the importance of working towards enhancing the accessibility of people with disabilities to higher education services within environments free of physical obstacles.

The prince noted that the strategy is“a national precedent” that other educational institutions should follow suit, stressing the need to work on a roadmap and a clear action plan that outlines the goals, activities and time frames, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Prince Mired said that the participatory approach is an“exemplary practice” not only in terms of its content, but also in its development mechanism. He added that this is the fruit of a joint, multidisciplinary work team from the university and the council.

He underlined the need to provide accessible rehabilitation services that meet everyone's requirements, due to their importance as a means of achieving participation and integration in society, especially for people with disabilities.



The prince also referred to the need for investment in personnel and resources, optimal use of assistive devices and full employment of assistive technology, in line with the law and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, to achieve an integrated system of services that includes early detection and rehabilitation programmes and clear and effective referral mechanisms.

JUST President Khalid Salem said that the strategy is part of the university's plans to realise the concept of“inclusive university community”, noting that the development of nations lies in their abilities to integrate persons with disabilities in the community.



