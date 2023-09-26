Global Smart Buildings Internet Of Things Start-Up Competitive Landscape Report 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things Start-up Tracker: Smart Buildings" report has been added to

The study offers a list of 66 start-ups focused on IoT for smart buildings, displaying company headquarters, founding year, solution offered, and the target end user.

The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike more mature information and communications technology (ICT) markets, the IoT space has significant overlap with other industries such as automotive, energy, and transportation. To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the publisher uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is part of the IoT.

The analyst conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions. An analyst has screened and analyzed each short-listed company and established an overall score for each start-up based on the criteria described in this study.

Smart building industry participants, including leading, emerging, and start-up companies, innovate to achieve building decarbonization and digitalization and improve occupant well-being.

The product landscape for smart buildings is seeing significant start-up activity in some segments, including energy management, access control and elevators, smart building management, construction management, and fire safety and security. This study surveys the smart building ecosystem and considers factors impacting growth, with a focus on start-ups.

Customer adoption of digital transformation technologies has accelerated in the last few years and is poised to transform the building technology industry, making buildings more connected, sustainable, and cognitive. Intelligent building solutions using digital transformation technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), are advancing building operations and maintenance, moving from reactive to predictive maintenance. IoT has revolutionized the way buildings are managed and operated - smart buildings are more intelligent, energy-efficient, safe, and sustainable with the integration of IoT.

The publisher offers this Start-Up Tracker as a resource to help ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that match industry challenges. The tracker provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that have the capabilities to transform processes in smart buildings and add value for end users. To select these companies, the analyst uses its best practices database and secondary research on smart building technology ecosystem mappings and rankings worldwide.

To qualify as a component of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises the following 4 elements.



The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Building Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Definitions and Methodology



The Internet of Things (IoT)

Scope of the Study Research Process and Methodology

3. Growth Environment



Smart Buildings: An Overview

Evolution of Smart Buildings

Smart Building Functionalities

Forecast Assumptions

Global Smart Buildings Industry Revenue

IoT in Smart Buildings

Highlights of 2022

Trends in the Smart Building Market

Predictions

Types of Buildings

Market Segmentation

Energy Management

Energy Management: IoT in Low-voltage Power Distribution

Energy Management: IoT in IAQ

Energy Management: HVAC

Energy Management: Transforming Technologies in HVAC Systems

Energy Management: IoT in HVAC Devices and Applications

Energy Management: Lighting

Energy Management: IoT in Lighting

Access Control and Elevators

Access Control and Elevators: IoT in Access Control

Access Control and Elevators: IoT in Elevators

Smart Building Management

Smart Building Management: BAS

Smart Building Management: IoT in BASA - Applications and Devices

Smart Building Management: IoT in BEMS

Fire Safety and Security

Fire Safety and Security: IoT in Electronic Security

Fire Safety and Security: IoT in Fire Safety

Construction Management

Construction Management: Digital Twins

Construction Management: IoT in Construction Management Software Construction Management: IoT in Building Information Modeling

4. Key Competitors



IoT Smart Buildings Start-ups

Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles

5. Company Profiles



Kontakt.io

Metrikus

Kognition Metron

6. Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced IoT Solutions for Sustainable Innovation

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twinning

Growth Opportunity 3: Enhanced IoT Devices and Digital Twins for Smart Warehouses

Growth Opportunity 4: Enhanced IoT Devices for Smart Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 5: Advanced IoT Solutions for Smart Hospitals

Growth Opportunity 6: Strategic Partnerships Growth Opportunity 7: Niche Markets

For more information about this report visit

