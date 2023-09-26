Jamf Announces Same-Day Support For Macos Sonoma

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced its same-day support of Apple's macOS Sonoma release, which became generally available today. Jamf's same-day support for macOS Sonoma follows its same-day support for iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17 , which were released earlier this month, delivering consistent and reliable support when an organization empowers its employees to upgrade their OS. Through extensive testing in Apple's beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for Apple's fall releases across its entire solution portfolio.



"Our customers have the ability to get access to Apple's new OS features today while having the confidence to know their data is protected and secured thanks to our ongoing commitment to provide same-day support,” said John Strosahl, CEO of Jamf.“Same-day support has never been more important, and we are proud to provide organizations with the tools they need to manage and secure their Apple ecosystem effortlessly."

Managed software updates via Declarative Device Management

Declarative Device Management enhances Apple's Mobile Device Management (MDM) protocol by empowering managed devices to proactively apply management configurations and report state changes asynchronously to the MDM server.

Now, with the incorporation of managed software updates, IT administrators gain expanded functionality within the existing protocol, facilitating more effective communication, scheduling, and enforcement of the latest software updates on managed devices. In the past, devices could defer updates, challenging admins with keeping devices safe from out-of-date software. This new feature allows administrators to specify the date and time of updates, ensuring successful execution while promptly notifying end users. Once the update plan is defined, macOS, iOS, or iPadOS will handle user notifications and reminders communicating the eventual enforcement deadline and update to the end user. Devices proactively and automatically give feedback to Jamf Pro regarding the update's progress.

When Apple releases a new operating system, end users are able to upgrade and access all the new features as soon as they can. With the addition of managed software updates, IT admins have a better way to update or upgrade devices – streamlining communication, the date and time, and enforcement of the update. This feature will be available for Jamf Cloud customers with the release of Jamf Pro 11 and devices must be running macOS Sonoma or later.

Ongoing Commitment to Keeping Organizations Secure

Jamf helps organizations embrace the latest Apple operating system advancements with confidence by ensuring compatibility and seamless workflows. Through extensive testing with macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17 betas, Jamf empowers IT teams to upgrade to the most secure OS versions without disrupting critical business processes. Embracing the latest OS advancements enhances productivity and fortifies organizations against potential security vulnerabilities. Jamf's dedication to Apple ecosystem compatibility translates to stronger security, efficiency and user experiences. With Jamf, organizations can fully leverage Apple's latest innovations while safeguarding what matters most.

By embracing these innovations within macOS Sonoma, Jamf continues to exemplify its commitment to empowering organizations with efficient, secure and user-friendly solutions for Apple device management.

