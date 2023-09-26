Peter Aarons Joins Tylin As Aviation Sector Leader, Americas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin, a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Peter Aarons has joined the company as Aviation Sector Leader and Senior Vice President for the Americas. Peter is a national leader in aviation development and program management and will oversee TYLin's airport engineering, design, and project management services, strengthening the firm's leadership position in the market and ensuring continued excellence for airport clients across the global practice in North America.



“I look forward to new and ongoing partnerships with airport and aviation clients – and helping them bring their visions to fruition with the exceptional talent that only TYLin can offer,” says Aarons.

Peter's extensive 30 years of experience spans the entire spectrum of airport development programs from planning and design, program and project management, construction, installation, and commissioning of infrastructure solutions for the airport and aviation transportation industry.

As a trusted advisor and airport program manager, Peter has provided on-site management and oversight for master plan and capital improvement programs at renowned airports such as San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles World Airports, and San Diego International Airport. His expertise encompasses advisory, project management, and design services for transportation infrastructure, including the Landside Access Modernization Program - Automated People Mover for Los Angeles World Airports at LAX, the Terminal Development Program (GreenBuild) at San Diego International Airport, and the Replacement Terminal Design/Build Program at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

“Peter's experience is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the aviation industry,” says Tom Price, TYLin's Chief Operating Officer.“His insights and expertise will continue to drive our success in shaping the future of airport development.”

Peter is an active member of industry groups and stays current on industry trends and solutions through his leadership positions with Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), Airports Consultants Council (ACC), the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA).

