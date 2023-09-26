CITY OF ANGELS WOMEN's FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

City of Angels Women's Film Festival

Deadline Hollywood (Deadline.com)

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- City of Angels Women's Film Festival is thrilled to announce that they have partnered with DEADLINE HOLLYWOOD this season.

Deadline Hollywood - The Definitive Choice for Industry Insiders

Deadline Hollywood (Deadline.com) has become the authoritative source for breaking news in the entertainment industry since its launch in 2006. Deadline is regularly included on lists of top entertainment and news websites, with professional leaders and key decision-makers across many fields referring to its film, television and business coverage regularly.

City of Angels Women's Film Festival connects and empowers women in the film industry and is focused on promoting gender equality in film and celebrating diverse women's stories through showcasing exceptional films and scripts from Los Angeles and around the world.

“We are thrilled with this new partnership opportunity and feel that Deadline is aligned with our core values and we're very proud and excited to collaborate. It promises to be a very exciting festival season” says COAWFF founder Lisa K. Crosato.

The 4th Annual City of Angels Women's Film Festival will run Nov 9-12th at the Whitefire Theatre: 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, 91423.

Closing Night Red Carpet Awards Gala will be held Nov 12th at Bella Blanca Event Center in North Hollywood. Tickets will go on sale in October via Eventbrite and COAWFF website.

For more information visit: or questions may be directed to info@cityofangelswomensfilmfest

Follow us on Instagram : @cityofangelswomensfilmfest or Twitter @Twitter.com/coawff or like us on Facebook @facebook.com/COAWFF

Official Sponsors include: Shout! Studios, Adobe, Final Draft, Rukus Ave Radio, Apropos Productions UK, Dream Magic Studios and Bella Blanca Event Center.

