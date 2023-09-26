Work Wear Safety's New Fort Worth Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The expanded 7,000 sq ft space emphasizes safety, style, and wellness all under one roof.

Safety Center with a full line of PPE.

Curated collection of work apparel from brands like Ariat and Wolverine.

Your One-Stop Destination for Safety, Style, and Wellness

- Matthew HudsonFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Work Wear Safety , leading provider of top-quality industrial and personal protective equipment, is excited to re-open its new flagship store in Fort Worth , offering an unparalleled shopping experience that combines safety, style, and wellness under one roof. This exciting development was kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony officiated by the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on September 14th, further cementing the company's dedication to the local community.Nestled a few doors down from the previous store, the brand-new Fort Worth location spans an impressive 7,000 square feet, establishing itself as the largest retail space ever operated by Work Wear Safety. Existing customers can transition seamlessly to the new store, which not only offers an expanded product range but also introduces some new innovative features.One of the standout features at the flagship store is the state-of-the-art 3D foot scanner. This cutting-edge technology enables customers to experience a personalized fit like never before. Whether they are looking for steel-toed boots, comfortable insoles, or specialized orthopedic solutions, the 3D foot scanner ensures the perfect fit, enhancing both comfort and safety for workers on their feet all day.The safety center within the store is another highlight, offering a comprehensive selection of personal protective equipment (PPE). From hard hats and high-visibility clothing to respiratory protection and fall protection gear, the safety center is a one-stop destination for businesses and professionals seeking to prioritize workplace safety. Work Wear Safety's team of knowledgeable experts is on hand to provide guidance and recommendations to ensure customers have the right gear for their specific needs.In addition to safety equipment, the store features an apparel section that showcases renowned brands like Ariat and Wolverine. This curated collection of workwear combines functionality with style, ensuring that workers not only stay safe but also look good on the job. From durable work pants to graphic t-shirts, the apparel section caters to professionals across various industries, from construction and manufacturing to agriculture and beyond."At Work Wear Safety, we believe in going beyond traditional retail. Our new Fort Worth location is designed as a holistic destination that addresses the diverse needs of the everyday working professionals," stated Matthew Hudson, CXO of Work Wear Safety. "With our expanded offerings, we continue to redefine how companies keep their employees Safe, Productive and Happy on the job."The re-opening of the Fort Worth flagship store marks a significant milestone for Work Wear Safety, reflecting its dedication to providing top-tier safety solutions and fostering strong community ties. The company looks forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to experience the one-of-a-kind shopping experience. With a renewed focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Work Wear Safety continues to lead the way in the safety industry, setting the standard for excellence and reliability.

