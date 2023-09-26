(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The mining industry should change its narrative and highlight its value proposition to improve its image, build trust, and positively impact the public.

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Latin American society has gone from seeing mining as a synonym for prosperity to questioning its environmental impact. According to the“Mining in Latin America: A chance to carve a new path” report by LLYC's Deep Learning team, which analyzed 1.4 million messages across ten countries in the region to understand the perception of the sector, 50% of mentions refer to illegal activities.The report suggests that changing the narrative, humanizing the discourse, and moving away from the cliché of sustainability are some of the keys for the extractive industry to improve its image and project its value.Key insights:1. Illegal mining leads the conversation. 50% of the public openly discusses this subject, linking it to the mining industry in general.2. Two protagonists unwittingly fuel negative conversations. Governments and the mining industry unintentionally contribute to the negativity surrounding the sector, perpetuating negative stereotypes.3. Mining's environmental impact is a political focus. The environmental impact of mining is a key electoral argument for local and national governments.4. The industry communicates in closed circles. The same group of individuals participate in this conversation, leading to limited impact and negative sentiment in other spheres.5. Latin-America-specific circumstances add to the stigma. Corruption, violence, and drug trafficking, among other issues, plague the mining industry conversation.6. Sustainable mining is not an adequate solution to counterbalance the negative conversation. Sustainable mining, which accounts for only 2% of the total conversation, has not been sufficient in balancing the negative conversation surrounding the industry's reputational liability.“The findings demonstrate the complexity of the challenges facing the mining industry in Latin America in terms of public perception," says Dario Alvarez, CEO of LLYC U.S.“It is evident that the industry needs a strategic approach to tackle these issues and efficiently communicate its contribution to sustainable and responsible development in the region. This can be achieved through several key factors that we highlighted in our recent report."The report also suggests that the industry can improve its image and project its value by adopting a proactive communication approach, activating different channels, and addressing all audiences, including detractors.To read the full text, click here .About LLYCLLYC (BME: LLYC) is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm with U.S. offices in New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C. and over 1,100 professionals in 12 countries. With over 25 years of expertise, we advise companies that range from startups and unicorns to the biggest Fortune 500 firms.We help clients make data-driven choices that ensure their company's reputation, trust, and credibility. Whether working on a campaign that will truly connect with people, completing an M&A operation, or carrying out any other communications project or strategy, LLYC's innovative and creative approach to storytelling, extensive experience, and exclusive insights help clients make their visions into reality.

