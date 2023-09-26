Lounge Lizard Worldwide Unveils Vilogics' The Fortress: A Digital Epoch In The IT Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bringing A Cinematic Touch to the World of IT

- Ken Braun, Co-owner of Lounge LizardLONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., an industry leader in branding, web design, and digital marketing, recently crafted an unparalleled digital experience for viLogics , a prominent hybrid cloud provider. This project was no easy feat, as viLogics did not have a distinctive brand identity to differentiate themselves in the crowded IT industry.Lounge Lizard, spearheaded by co-owners Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun truly thought outside of the box and looked towards Hollywood's cinematic masterpieces such as The Prometheus Project and Blade Runner for inspiration.In an age where brand identity is often the fine line between recognition and obscurity, Lounge Lizard's brandtenders aimed to truly capture the essence of viLogic's prowess, in order to set them apart from the typical cloud storage service providers. This called for a total rebuild of their entire website and a rebranding of their corporate identity.Lounge Lizard's team used their vivid imaginations to envision what the viLogics Fortress would be like in a real-world setting - a massive concrete and iron sentinel at the peak of an isolated mountain range highly guarded against global cyber threats and growing chaos of digital transformation.The unveiling of this monumental website shook the IT world, as viLogic's Fortress is not your typical cookie-cutter website - it is an experience. Lounge Lizard's team combined captivating design through the creation of custom illustrations and animations to bring the surreal world to life, creating an online space unlike any of viLogic's competitors.“The Fortress signifies our unyielding commitment to helping our clients stand out in the crowd while safeguarding their IT infrastructures,” said Ken Braun, co-owner of Lounge Lizard.“Just as fortresses are impenetrable, so are the offerings provided by viLogics and we truly captured that essence”Some results of the collaboration at a glance:Brand Creation – The look and feel of the name viLogics Fortress creates a sense of safety and security against global cyber threats.Increase in Leads – viLogics agents have seen an impressive increase in leads since the newly branded conversion rate optimized site was unveiled.To learn more about this project visit Longe Lizard's website at or click directly on the case study -###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency celebrating its 25th year in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.About viLogics::viLogics is a hybrid cloud provider with data centers located across the United States. Specializing in enterprise IT business services and software-defined data center services. viLogics supports next-generation business technologies, partnering with enterprise vendor Tier 1 vendors that include VMware, Cisco, and Dell Technologies.

