niiio finance group AG: niiio subsidiary DSER wins asset manager FINANZINVEST Consulting as new customer

niiio subsidiary DSER wins asset manager FINANZINVEST Consulting as new customer





Another asset manager relies on niiio's "one-stop-shop" platform

FINANZINVEST Consulting GmbH is an independent asset manager in Southern Germany with more than 50 contracted intermediaries Expansion of DSER's product portfolio bears fruits

Görlitz, 26.09.2023 | DSER GmbH, a subsidiary of niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), software-as-a-service platform for asset and wealth management, has gained FINANZINVEST Consulting GmbH as a new wealth management client. The independent wealth manager from southern Germany offers structured asset management strategies and professional asset management for all investor groups, with a focus on managing private client assets.

With the help of niiio's "one-stop-shop" platform, the company is consolidating its current software landscape: 50 tied agents, investment advisors and individual asset managers, as well as internal staff with review rights, will work with the portfolio management system from 01.01.2024.

"We develop innovative, independent solutions and high-quality concepts for our clients. Our advisors, who are generation advisors or estate planners, need a complete solution that covers all scenarios of an asset manager and provides lean processes. That's why we chose the software from DSER GmbH," says FINANZINVEST managing director Werner Biberacher. "The digitalised application process also makes on-site consulting much easier and more effective. We thus not only save paper, but also valuable time, which we are happy to invest for our clients. Time for the essentials - the wishes and goals of our customers are always a central focus."

This confirms the market assessment of the niiio finance group: Low margins and immense cost pressure are forcing wealth management companies to consolidate their often inconsistent software landscapes.

For Ina Just, Managing Director of DSER GmbH and member of the Management Board of the niiio finance group, the latest acquisition success is proof of the strengths of DSER's offering: "In the past few years, we have systematically developed our product portfolio with a focus on portfolio management and advisory and also invested accordingly. These measures are taking effect and contributing to our organic growth. At the same time, we are opening up new up-selling and cross-selling potentials with the niiio platform."

Johann Horch, CEO, and founder of niiio finance group, explains: "DSER, with its focus on digital wealth management, is an important component of our platform. With our software-as-a-service solutions for asset and wealth management, we are addressing a structural growth market and here we also want to systematically gain market share with the help of further company acquisitions."





About niiio finance group AG:



niiio finance group AG (niiio) is creating a scalable pan-European WealthTech platform by bundling technological innovations in order to enable asset and wealth managers to digitalise their processes and optimally serve their clients. niiio is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for asset and wealth management. As a“one-stop shop”, the company digitalises the processes of its more than 80 European customers so that they can work efficiently, flexibly and on a legally compliant basis. niiio's vision is the cost-effective digital issuance, custody, management and subsequent trading of securities based on DLT – and, as a consequence, decentralised settlement based on blockchain technology.



About FINANZINVEST Consulting GmbH:

FINANZINVEST Consulting GmbH is an independent asset management institution according to §15 WpIG, acting exclusively on behalf of the client. Our holistic wealth planning services range from private clients to wealthy and institutional clients in Germany and abroad. Our 25 years of know-how in the field of generational consulting and our network of first-class specialists have made us very successful in the market.







