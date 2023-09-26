EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

Baader Bank holds the 10th Asset Management Forum as part of the Baader Investment Conference

26.09.2023 / 14:31 CET/CEST

Baader Bank holds the 10th Asset Management Forum as part of the Baader Investment Conference Last Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the Asset Management Forum (Vermögensverwalter-Forum) being an integral part of the Baader Investment Conference in Munich, a multi-day conference that is now in its 12th year. Around 250 attendees from the asset management industry gathered at the Sofitel Bayerpost hotel in Munich for the event. During this special anniversary of the Asset Management Forum, the speakers and the audience focused their attention on how asset management has developed in recent years. One of the particular highlights was a personal retrospective on Wall Street over the past decades by Markus Koch, a journalist and stock exchange enthusiast. The agenda also included a number of thought-provoking sessions on contemporary issues such as safekeeping for crypto and digital securities, interest rates returning to previous levels and the importance of fixed-income securities for asset managers. As well as exploring regular topics related to products and markets, the use of social media was also highlighted, as these channels are becoming more and more important for asset managers. The programme was rounded off with the Expert Panel Discussion: This is an established part of the Asset Management Forum and provided a space for discussions on economic development and monetary and economic policy, and the recent impact of these on the international equity, bond and foreign currency markets. Traditionally conflicting opinions were expressed, which were reflected in different market assessments. "We are delighted to have hosted our Asset Management Forum for the tenth time and presented a diverse programme to all the asset managers present. The high number of attendees motivates us to keep the quality of the event high each year. We would like to say a heartfelt thank you our business partners, who likewise contribute to bringing our distinctive programme to life", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank. The Asset Management Forum will once again be held as part of the Baader Investment Conference next year, on 26

About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

