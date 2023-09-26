HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate

HIAG Capital Market Day 2023: 'The Kunzareal is exemplary for our business model!'

26.09.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Media information (PDF) Basel/Windisch, 26 September 2023 – HIAG held its Capital Market Day 2023 today at the Kunzareal in Windisch. In various presentations, the real estate company offered an indepth insight into its business model and central functional areas. "The Kunzareal is exemplary for HIAG's business model," CEO Marco Feusi welcomed the guests to the Capital Market Day 2023. Over the past 15 years, HIAG has realised a lively residential and commercial destination with a total of 227 rental apartments and condominiums, a business park, a residential home for people with cognitive or mental impairments as well as attractive open and community spaces on the site of the former Kunz spinning mill in Unterwindisch. The completion of the "kessel haus" project, scheduled for the the first quarter of 2024, marks the successful conclusion of a multi-phase site development in Windisch. Shortly after the start of marketing of the property, which was built as a hybrid timber building, almost half of the 24 appartments and most of the 8 studios are already reserved. HIAG implements tailor-made solutions at its sites, from interim uses to finished destinations that offer space for the long-term development of people and businesses. "We create value for all stakeholders and reconcile the needs and expectations of investors, tenants, local businesses and the regional community," Marco Feusi pointed out. The business model of HIAG, with its three business segments of site development, portfolio/asset management and transactions, as well as its business processes that are strictly focused on sustainability, makes it possible to respond flexibly to constantly changing market needs and conditions and thus forms a solid basis for the long-term profitable development of the company. In line with the communication of the half-year results, HIAG expects a good result overall in the 2023 fiscal year, assuming a stable trend in the Swiss economy, and expects that the current dividend policy will be continued. Contact Marco Feusi

Stefan Hilber

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.86 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 726,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3 billion. The portfolio comprises 42 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG



