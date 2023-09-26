(MENAFN- KNN India) Indian Banks Likely To Draw More Global Investments: Report

New Delhi, Sept 26 (KNN) Indian banks are anticipated to draw more international investment from investors seeking superior returns, driven by increased credit growth, enhanced margins, and the lenders' stable asset quality, all of which have bolstered their outlook, said S&P Global Market Intelligence in a report.







According to S&P Global, the collective market value of foreign institutional investors' investments in Indian banks has experienced a recent increase, reaching Rs 8.36 trillion as of June 30, up from Rs 7.71 trillion the previous year.

“This is a significant rise from the Rs 6.73 trillion figure in June 2020,“

the market intelligence provider said.

S&P Global Market Intelligence data reveals that the bulk of foreign institutional investor holdings, equivalent to 93.5 per cent of the value as of June 30, were concentrated in India's largest private-sector banks.

Top investees for FIIs include ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The market value of FIIs' holdings in Indian private-sector banks rose to Rs 7.82 trillion as of June from Rs 7.29 trillion a year earlier. The value stood at Rs 6.37 trillion as of June 2020, S&P Global Market Intelligence noted.

On the other hand, the market value of FIIs' holdings in Indian state-owned banks clocked in at Rs 541 billion as of June, versus Rs 422 billion a year earlier.

U.S.-based

Capital Research and Management Co.

sat atop the list of foreign investors in Indian banks by market value, followed by

BlackRock Inc.

and Singapore's

GIC Private Ltd.

