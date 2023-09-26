(MENAFN- KNN India) UP Crucial For India To Become Third Largest Economy By 2030: MSME Minister Narayan Rane

Noida, Sept 26 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in India's journey to become the third largest economy by 2030, Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane said on Monday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, he said that the per capita income of citizens needs to be improved to tackle migration, noting that the state is aiming to become a USD 1 trillion economy.









Stressing the need for economic growth in order for people to be able to live a better life, he drew a reference to the per capita income of the US and India.

Citing an example of his home state Maharashtra in industrialisation, the MSME Minister said due research and study are required to make sure which industry should be set up in which areas or districts.

He said the prerequisite for bringing industries in any state also depends on the atmosphere for business there and said the way CM Yogi Adityanath is working towards promoting industries is laudable.



“I come from Mumbai in Maharashtra. Mumbai is the state capital. Mumbai alone contributes 33 per cent to 34 per cent to the coffers of the country. Mumbai does not depend on agriculture or services, but does it on the back of industrialization,” he said.



“Uttar Pradesh must decide today how much it is going to contribute 40 per cent or 35 per cent. This is the kind of progress UP should target. Only when you do something like this, no one – girls or boys - would go out of the state for employment,” the minister said, exhorting the state for industrialisation.

He said the people who can think about how UP's resources be best used for development should come to the government and assured support from his department.



Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said the purpose of the UP ITS show was to ensure that even small entrepreneurs get a platform to export their products.



According to official figures, over 3 lakh participants visited the five-day long trade show including 500 buyers from more than 60 countries.

