MSMEs Call For Hunger Strike Due To TN Govt's Inaction On Power Tariff Hike

Coimbatore, Sept 26 (KNN) Almost 9 lakh MSME units across Tamil Nadu remained shut on Monday as a sign of protest against the state's electricity tariff hike.

They have now decided to go on a hunger strike on October 16.

According to a report by The New Indian Express the industries are gearing up for more protests due to inaction from the state government.









These include wearing a black badge and submitting a memorandum to district collectors on October 9 and a hunger strike in Chennai on October 16.

The industries across the state, especially the MSMEs, have been at loggerheads with the state government ever since the latter hiked the electricity tariff last year.



Industries have been demanding the government revoke the tariff revision, but no action has been taken so far.



The one-day strike was meant to seek the chief minister's intervention.

Speaking to TNIE, J James, coordinator of the Federation of Coimbatore Industries Associations (FOCIA) and president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro/Tiny Entrepreneurs (TACT), said the strike has led to a production loss of Rs 9,000 crore and a revenue loss of around Rs 2,500 crore to the government.“This has affected nearly 80 lakh labourers across TN,” he said.

In Coimbatore district alone, around 50,000 MSME units took part in the strike. He said they have decided to go ahead with protests until the government implements their demands. Industrialists will wear a black badge, submit a memorandum to respective district collectors on October 9, and stage a hunger strike in Chennai on October 16.

A senior official from Tangedco, the state power utility, said Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered officials to adjust MSMEs' electricity loads without any charges four times a year.



Once the power utility gets the official order, it will put this plan into action. But to address other MSME demands, Tangedco needs approval from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulation Commission.

