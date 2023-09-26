(MENAFN- KNN India) Private Sector To Attract Defence Contracts Worth Rs 60,000 In FY25: ICRA

New Delhi, Sept 26 (KNN) Private sector firms are likely to get defence contracts worth Rs 60,000 crore in the financial year 2024-2025, which will be around 22 per cent of the overall size of the industry, as per a report by ICRA.

The private research report showed that defence production by private companies is estimated to register compound annual growth of around 20 per cent in the next three years to reach Rs 34,000 crore by FY26.







In order to reduce dependence on imports of defence equipment, the government has introduced a number of measures to promote private investments in the sector.

“While the land and information & communications technology (ICT)-based segments are expected to witness increased private sector participation, the Defence public sector undertakings would continue their dominance in the naval, aerospace and armaments segments,” said Ashish Modani, Vice President and Co Group Head, ICRA.

Despite a healthy 20 per cent projected annual growth in defence production by the private sector over the next three years, the government is likely to fall short of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore annual defence production target by FY25. It is estimated to reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore by FY26.



The policy initiatives have led to reduction in procurement from foreign vendors to 32 per cent in FY2023 from 61 per cent in FY2008. India defence exports jumped to Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-23 from a low Rs 1,521 crore in FY 2016-17, registering an average annual growth of 48 per cent, Modani said.

