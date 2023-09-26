(MENAFN- KNN India) India Ranks Fourth In Number Of Startups With Over $50 Mn Funding: Report

New Delhi, Sept 26 (KNN) At present, India ranks fourth in the world in terms of the startups that have received over USD 50 million funding, according to Startup Genome's Scaleup Report.

The first edition of the report said that there are 12,400 such startups in the world, of which 429 are from India. The first position is held by the US (7,184), followed by China (1,491), and the UK (623).







However, India is ahead of the UK in total VC investment that has gone into these scaleups and in cumulative tech value investment of scaleups. The report stated that India recorded 429 scaleups, with a VC investment of USD 127 billion and a total value of tech investment of USD 446 billion.

Startup Genome, an innovation policy advisory and research firm, surveyed startups in over 80 cities across more than 40 countries and looked at 60-plus metrics.

As per the report, India has startups with 50 per cent or more of their customers from outside their continent and has the highest scaleup rate.

Startups founded between 2006 and 2016 account for over half of all scaleups, with the 2013–2016 cohort being the largest, with 3,700 scaleups. The report stated that around 4,100 (33 per cent) of all scaleups were founded by serial founders.

BioPharma is the leading industry by number of scaleups globally, with over 1,800 scaleups, and Fintech is a close second, with 1,700 scaleups globally.

The report further stated that 7,500 (60 per cent) of all global scaleups are based in North America. As many as 990 (8 per cent) of all global scaleups are based in European Union countries, 623 scaleups are based in the UK, 65 scaleups were founded or are currently based in Africa, and 103 scaleups were founded or are currently based in Australia or New Zealand.

(KNN Bureau)