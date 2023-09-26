(MENAFN- KNN India) Rs 256 Cr Granted To MSMEs Under Vivad se Vishwas-I So far

New Delhi, Sept 26 (KNN) The Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday that over 10,000 claims of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under

Vivad se Vishwas - I

scheme have been accepted since its launch.

This has led to grant of more than Rs 256 crore to MSMEs and increased flow of bank credit through freeing up of guarantees, said the Ministry.







The highest relief of Rs 116.47 crore has been granted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

This includes the claims settled and amount paid by the agencies under the administrative control of the MoPNG.

Ministry of Railways is the second highest relief granter with Rs 79.16 crore amount paid and 2,090 number of claims accepted.

This is followed by Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Power, as per the data released by Ministry of Finance.

The

Vivad se Vishwas I

– Relief for MSMEs scheme was announced by the Union Finance Minister in the Budget Speech 2023-24.

The scheme was launched by Ministry of Finance through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal on 17 April, 2023.



The last date for submission of claims for relief, on the GeM portal, under the scheme was 31 July, 2023.

GeM had developed a dedicated portal for the purpose of this scheme.

(KNN Bureau)