Tamil Nadu Contributes 40% In India's 10 Lakh EV Sales Between Jan-Sept

Chennai, Sept 26 (KNN) Tamil Nadu accounts for 40 per cent of India's cumulative

10 lakh Electric Vehicles (EVs) sold between January and September this year, as per government records.

The Southern-most state holds over 400,000 units or 40 per cent of total sales.







A PTI report, citing data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said as many as 10,44,600 EVs were registered country-wide of which 414,802 vehicles were sold in Tamil Nadu till September.

“It is a significant record and speaks volumes about the diverse, vibrant multi-sector presence and the impetus for growth accorded by the government,” stated the official release.

EV OEMs which have manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu are among the top industry players. While e-two-wheeler market leader Ola Electric sold 175,608 units, TVS Motor Co sold 112,949 iQube, Ather Energy 77,764 and Ampere Vehicles 41,757 units.

On the electric bus, car and SUV front, the Tamil Nadu-based BYD India sold 1,725 units, PCA Automobiles India 1,533 units, Hyundai Motor India 1,023 units.

“Tamil Nadu has now set its sights on becoming the world's EV capital. With an already flourishing auto manufacturing ecosystem, Tamil Nadu rolled out the EV policy,” the government statement said.

It is to be noted that five key cities in Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Salem – have been identified to be developed as EV hubs.

