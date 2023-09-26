(MENAFN- KNN India) Centre Plans To Relax Import Restrictions On Laptop, Tablet: Report

New Delhi, Sept 26 (KNN) The central government is considering to ease its previously planned restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and other IT hardware, reported Bloomberg News.

This move is expected to provide manufacturers such as Apple Inc., HP Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. with additional time to prepare for potential limitations.







People familiar with the policy told Bloomberg News that compulsory licensing requirements for tech importers

will instead require these companies to register under the newly established import management system.

The government's objective is to

stimulate local production

while ensuring an adequate supply of consumer electronics.

The government's recent announcement of plans to restrict laptop and tablet imports without the

suddenly required license took companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics by surprise.

However, under the updated plan, all companies importing various tech products, including tablets, laptops, desktop computers, and servers into India, will need to register.

Unlike the previously contemplated licensing regime, which expected companies to immediately reduce imports, the new rules will not

impose limitations on inbound shipments for approximately six to nine months, according to insiders quoted in the Bloomberg report.

(KNN Bureau)