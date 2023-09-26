USAID and Room to Read Celebrates 'Teachers as Changemakers'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In recognition of the pivotal role that educators play in setting early-grade students up for lifelong success, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Room to Read India brought together dedicated teachers from regions across India to share their remarkable stories in a national summit focused on“Teachers as Changemakers.”. The summit brought together dedicated teachers from various regions of India to share their remarkable stories, accomplishments, and the challenges they face in their mission.





Patricia A. Lacina, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission in India, said,“When we prepare children to learn, we prepare those children for life.

The investments we make in foundational education bring lifelong benefits to individuals, their families, their communities, and their countries. The United States commends the teachers of India who are changemakers for a better future for both our countries.”





Poornima Garg, Country Director, Room to Read India, said, “With teachers as changemakers, we aim to facilitate meaningful discussions between national and state policymakers and educators, bridging the gap between policy objectives and classroom realities."





The Summit marked the launch of the "Child-Friendly Library for Children", an online professional development course developed by USAID through its Scaling-up Early Reading Intervention (SERI) project being implemented by Room to Read. In addition to this, the summit featured two informative panel discussions: one on the policy Implications for Relevant Teacher's Knowledge Management, focusing on teacher practices, and the other on Bringing Schools & Community Together.





This gathering brought together senior government officials from various states, dedicated teachers, respected academicians, education-focused organizations and institutions, as well as corporate partners. Together, they engaged in meaningful discussions on achieving effective learning through dialogue and critical thinking, all the while highlighting the evolving and essential role that teachers play in this transformative process. The Summit served as the culmination of the annual flagship campaign, #IndiaGetsReading organized by Room to Read. This campaign shed light on the importance of reading and recognized the crucial role that teachers play in nurturing students' reading and learning abilities.