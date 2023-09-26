Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size To Surpass US$ 105.7 Billion By 2033, At 5.8% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is expected to be worth US$ 60.2 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 105.7 billion by the end of 2033.

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs) market is a dynamic and vital segment within the adhesive industry. PSAs are versatile adhesive materials known for their ability to bond when pressure is applied and adhere to various surfaces, making them an essential component in a wide range of industries. This overview delves into the dynamics, opportunities, and value chain of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, shedding light on its significance and growth potential.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Dynamics

The burgeoning packaging industry presents significant opportunities for the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market. Packaging plays a pivotal role in creating an attractive and functional package for consumer goods. It serves as a means for end-users to distinguish their brands and simplifies product identification for consumers.

The increasing consumer demand for packaged goods, driven by shifting dietary preferences and evolving lifestyles, is poised to exert a significant influence on the packaging market. Furthermore, as the global population expands, accompanied by a rise in per capita income, products with attributes like extended shelf life, high barrier properties, and enhanced consumer safety will witness surging demand.

Consequently, the packaging industry is expected to experience robust growth, and this flourishing sector paves the way for substantial growth in the PSA market during the forecast period.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Opportunities

The Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market is witnessing a range of opportunities driven by diverse factors. As e-commerce expands, innovative packaging solutions integrating PSAs for secure sealing and branding are in demand, with the emergence of smart packaging featuring integrated PSAs for tracking and security. In the medical and healthcare sectors, PSAs are finding applications in wound care, wearable devices, and medical tapes, driving the demand for biocompatible and skin-friendly PSAs. Sustainability is a key focus, leading to the development of bio-based and biodegradable PSAs. Furthermore, the electronics industry relies on high-performance PSAs for bonding and insulation in devices and packaging, creating a demand for PSAs with specific electrical properties.

The Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market in the United States has displayed noteworthy growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the historical period spanning from 2018 to 2022. Looking ahead, the market is poised for even more substantial growth, projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period.

Remarkably, more than a quarter of the total production of pressure-sensitive adhesives is localized within the United States. The proliferation of low-flexible packaging solutions has emerged as a primary catalyst propelling the growth of the PSA market in the country. Additionally, the increasing adoption of bio-based pressure-sensitive adhesives is poised to unlock significant development potential.

Moreover, the packaging industry in the United States has witnessed a notable transformation in recent years, with the manufacturing and industrial sectors increasingly embracing flexible packaging solutions. As a result of these multifaceted factors, pressure-sensitive adhesives are expected to create substantial opportunities for manufacturers operating in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the pressure-sensitive adhesives market, including 3M Company, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, LINTEC Corporation, BASF SE, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, and Exxon Mobile Corporation, are strategically focusing on sustainable partnerships, collaborations, and strategic mergers and acquisitions with regional counterparts. These efforts aim to enhance production capacity and extend their global presence.

Innovation Drive: Market leaders are actively seeking innovation in pressure-sensitive adhesive products. For instance, 3M Company has introduced 3MTM pressure-sensitive spray adhesives, including the industrial-grade spray adhesive 72-A, known for its strong bonding capabilities with materials such as plastic carpet backing and foam padding.

Detailed Market Insights: Fact.MR's recent report provides comprehensive insights into key pressure-sensitive adhesive manufacturers, including pricing strategies across regions, sales growth trends, production capacity, and anticipated technological advancements in the industry.

Segmentation of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Industry Research



By Resin Type :



Acrylic-based



Rubber-based

Other

By Backing Material :



Polypropylene-based



Paper-based



Polyvinyl Chloride-based

Other

By Application :



Tapes



Labels



Hygiene Adhesives



Graphic Films



Medical Adhesives

Other Applications

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is a dynamic and essential component of various industries. Its growth is driven by factors such as convenience, technological advancements, sustainability, and economic trends. Understanding the market dynamics, opportunities, and value chain is crucial for stakeholders to navigate and thrive in this evolving landscape.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: