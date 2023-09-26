(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Nauticus Robotics and Leidos execute additional $2.1 million contract extension

Nauticus Robotics , a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries, has been awarded an additional $2.1 million under its current contract with Leidos , a science and technology company.

The additional funding augments the earlier award and this program has received $16.6 million in funding from Leidos since 2022. The technology developed is expected to underpin future, economically material opportunities.

Derived from Aquanaut, this undersea robot features technology to support longer and more challenging missions.

In addition, this award furthers operational enhancements to toolKITT, Nauticus' proprietary software package developed to enable an ecosystem of autonomous actions for subsea vehicles, which enables the vehicle's intelligence.

Nicolaus Radford, founder and CEO of Nauticus, says:“This work is the centerpiece of Nauticus' excellent collaboration with Leidos, and I look forward to continuing our mutual progress of advancing the state of the art in undersea vehicles.”