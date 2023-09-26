Legal Remedies: Tips For Affected Employees In Overtime Pay Violations

September 26, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Overtime pay violations are widespread, but many employees do not realize when their rights are being infringed upon.

If you have worked over 40 hours in a week and have not received proper overtime wages, you may be entitled to take legal action and pursue remedies.

This in-depth article will provide a comprehensive overview of your rights under the Fair Labor Standards Act, how to identify if violations are occurring, the specific steps to take if you believe you are affected, and the various legal remedies available if you have experienced overtime pay issues with an employer.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is the key federal law that establishes overtime pay requirements for most workers in the United States.

Under the FLSA, unless you are specifically exempt from overtime, you must be compensated at a rate of 1.5 times your regular hourly wage for any hours worked over the standard 40 hours in a given workweek. This is referred to as time-and-a-half pay.

Knowing your exact rights under the FLSA's provisions is crucial, as many employees experience overtime violations without realizing it due to a lack of understanding of the nuances of the law.

Here is a more comprehensive overview of who falls under the FLSA's overtime provisions:



Hourly workers: This includes anyone paid on an hourly basis, which encompasses most non-exempt workers ranging from retail clerks to restaurant staff.

Salaried workers making under $684 per week: Salaried roles are not automatically exempt. The salary threshold is updated periodically.

First responders: Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs are entitled to OT pay even if on salary.

Manufacturing workers: Most factory, plant, and warehouse workers are overtime eligible.

Certain types of manual laborers: Non-exempt categories include construction workers, landscapers, janitors, farm workers, and various hands-on roles.

Customer service representatives: Call center employees and customer service agents are generally entitled to overtime pay. Administrative and office staff: Positions like secretaries, bookkeepers, clerks, and assistants are usually non-exempt.



Certain executive, administrative and professional roles: For example, CEOs, financial analysts, engineers, and accountants.

Outside salespeople: Sales roles where the employee works primarily outside the office making sales calls, visiting clients, and other external sales activities.

Certain skilled computer workers: Those paid at least $27.63 per hour. Drivers, pilots, train operators: Interstate transportation roles are exempt. Urban transit is non-exempt.

To be sure you are properly compensated, it's important to understand that non-exempt workers under the FLSA must receive:



1.5 times their regular hourly pay for any hours worked over 40 in a single workweek Overtime is calculated per workweek, not per pay period or month. Each workweek stands alone.

While laws are in place mandating overtime pay, violations remain widespread across many industries. Employees often trust that their employers are compensating them completely fairly and legally.

However, the unfortunate reality is that overtime issues such as misclassification, working off-the-clock, and improper overtime rate calculations are common.

For example:



A major study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute in 2014 found that 76% of low-wage workers in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles experienced overtime violations in the previous week. Common forms of overtime violations include misclassifying workers as FLSA-exempt when they should be non-exempt, failing to pay employees for preparatory and concluding work off-the-clock, and illegally averaging hours over two or more weeks to avoid overtime.

Here are some signs that may indicate you are affected by overtime pay violations:



Not being paid 1.5 times your regular rate for any hours worked over 40 in a workweek

Only being paid your typical regular rate for extra hours worked

Working through lunch breaks, arriving early, or staying late off the clock without compensation

Being pressured or coerced to work extra hours but not recording and reporting them accurately

Having two different job titles or duty sets but only being paid for one role

Being paid a fixed salary regardless of excessive hours worked Having dramatic fluctuations in weekly hours without corresponding changes in pay

If you have evidence that you are likely experiencing overtime pay violations, it's imperative that you take action and exercise your rights under the law:



Carefully Track Your Hours Worked: Be rigorous about documenting all time worked through tools like timesheets, shift logs, schedules, punch cards, and time-tracking apps. Detail regular hours, overtime, meal breaks, preparatory/concluding hours, and so on. This comprehensive evidence is critical to getting the wages owed to you.

Report Issues Internally First: Bring the issue to your supervisor or HR representative along with your documentation of unpaid wages. Provide dates, times, total overtime hours worked, and copies of records. Request proper overtime pay rate for all applicable hours. Get any promises or denials in writing.

File a Wage Claim: If issues are not resolved by your employer internally, your next step is to file a wage claim with the US Dept of Labor Wage and Hour Division or your state labor agency if applicable. Federal claims must be filed within 2 years, while state limits vary. Consult an Employment Attorney: For complex or ongoing wage violations, consulting and potentially hiring an employment lawyer can bolster your case. They can help fully calculate what wages you are legally owed and directly negotiate with employers when necessary. Many provide free initial consultations.

If internal reports to management and claims filed with government agencies fail to resolve your overtime pay issues, your next step may be taking formal legal action against your employer.

Some of the remedies available through lawsuits include:



Unpaid Wages: The court can order your employer to pay any unpaid overtime wages accumulated over the years, plus an additional amount in liquidated damages equal to the amount of unpaid wages as a penalty under the FLSA. For example, if you were owed $5,000 in unpaid overtime, the total amount ordered could be $10,000.

Reinstatement: If you were terminated or demoted for complaining about overtime non-payment issues, a court can order the employer to reinstate your position.

Litigation Costs: If you win your case, your employer may be ordered to compensate you for litigation costs like court fees, deposition costs, copying, expert witness fees, and even attorneys' fees. Punitive Damages: If an employer's overtime violations are found to be willful, repeated, and highly unreasonable, courts may award additional punitive damages up to $10,000. This is meant to further deter and punish egregious violations.

A typical overtime pay lawsuit unfolds through the following general phases:



1. Complaint Filing: A lawsuit is formally started by preparing and filing a civil complaint document with the court, then serving it upon the defendant's employer.

2. Discovery: The evidence-gathering phase which can include depositions, document/data review, interrogatories, and investigations.

3. Settlement Negotiations: Many cases reach a settlement agreement before reaching trial. This avoids further litigation costs and provides a resolution. 4. Trial: If no settlement is reached, the case will proceed to a civil trial where both sides present arguments and witnesses.

If considering a lawsuit for unpaid overtime, it's useful to compare the different types of remedies: