RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) Looking To Capitalize On UPNEEQ's Significant Potential

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
UPNEEQ(R) is the first FDA-approved non-surgical treatment option for acquired blepharoptosis (ptosis), or low-lying eyelid Clinical studies have shown an average one-millimeter lift of the upper eyelid, with results in as little as five minutes post-dose UPNEEQ(R) is available through RVL Pharmaceuticals' dedicated e-commerce platform, Elevate, which supports subscription ordering by HCPs and RVL Pharmacy patients RVL is poised to be an integral player in the global medical aesthetic market, which is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2027
RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RVLP) , is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the commercialization of UPNEEQ(R) (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis (ptosis, or low-lying eyelids) in adults. The company believes there is significant potential for UPNEEQ(R) to create value for healthcare providers, patients, and shareholders.
“Looking ahead, we believe that UPNEEQ is a significant potential value driver,” noted Brian Markison, RVL's...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to RVLP are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN26092023000224011066ID1107145899
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.