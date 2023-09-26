Biomednewsbreaks - Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Names Experienced Leaders To New Senior Management Positions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only credit card-size 3D-vector electrocardiogram (“VECG”) platform for patient use at home allowing for the creation of rich data for AI, has appointed two new team leaders. The company announced that Richa Gujarati will serve as senior vice president over product, and Pooja Chatterjee will be vice president over clinical. The two positions are designed to support clinical development and commercialization of HeartBeam's ambulatory VECG products. With more than 13 years of experience collecting market-level insights and translating those insights into business needs, Gujarati has an impressive background in overall product portfolio and go-to-market strategy. She has served as VP of product & go-to-market strategy at NextSense; head of health products, Apple Watch, at Apple; and senior manager, product management & marketing, at iRhythm Technologies. Chatterjee has garnered more than 15 years of clinical leadership experience in the medical device industry and has shouldered a wide range of clinical responsibilities, including field engineering, clinical portfolio strategy and study execution resulting in multiple FDA approvals. She held several positions at Abbott Medical Devices, most recently as global clinical project director.

According to the announcement, Gujarati will have direct responsibility for HeartBeam's product road map and go-to-market strategy and execution while Chatterjee will be responsible for strategic and tactical leadership of the clinical pipeline, with the objective of securing FDA clearances to support commercialization.“We welcome Richa and Pooja to HeartBeam's leadership team and look forward to leveraging their extensive experience to help bring our ambulatory VECG products to market,” said HeartBeam CEO and founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, in the press release.“Richa's deep expertise in go-to-market strategies for health-sensing technologies will be instrumental as we ready the HeartBeam AIMIGo VECG device for limited market release during the second half of 2024. Pooja will play a pivotal role leading the validation of our technologies, including FDA 510(k) clearance for the HeartBeam AIMIGo VECG device and post-market regulatory required studies. Together they will add to our growing team of medical and technology experts as we progress toward our initial clearances and the commercial availability of our technology.”

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform intended for patient use at home. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (“VECG”), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to assess their cardiac symptoms quickly and easily, so care can be expedited if required. HeartBeam AIMIGo(TM) is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smartphone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote evaluation of cardiac symptoms. By collecting 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity, HeartBeam AIMIGo has the potential to provide unparalleled data for the development of AI algorithms. HeartBeam AIMIGo has not yet been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for marketing in the United States or other geographies. For more information, visit

