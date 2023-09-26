Biomednewsbreaks SOHM, Inc. (SHMN) Announces Acquisition Of World-Class Gene-Editing Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, today announced it has acquired ABBIE, a world-class gene-editing platform that can deliver genetic payloads using non-viral vectors. Through this acquisition, SOHM is well-positioned as a competitive player in the $5.3 billion gene-editing market in 2023, which is expected to grow to $10.8 billion by 2028 at a 15% CAGR. (Source: 2023, Marketsandmarkets.com.) According to the announcement, ABBIE uses targeted integration to insert larger DNA sequences (aka, genetic payload), including full genes, into a desired loci of the target cell's genome. ABBIE will enable the editing of genes of a large number of cell types at different stages of their life cycles, overcoming the limitations of current cell editing and engineering technologies.“ABBIE is a platform tool that delivers genes of interest for clinical trials,” said David Aguilar, PhD, SOHM's COO who is leading ABBIE's development.“Compared to other gene-editing technologies, ABBIE has achieved the same level of progress with much less R&D spending. Our strategic partnerships and capital management have enabled us to streamline development and expedite our commercialization.”

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. To learn more about the company, visit

