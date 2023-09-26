Ainewsbreaks - Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Partners With IBN To Strengthen Industry Awareness

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Near Intelligence

(NASDAQ: NIR) , a data intelligence platform that curates one of the world's largest sources of intelligence on people and places, has partnered with IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, for its corporate communications needs. Through the partnership, IBN will leverage its impressive investor-based distribution network of

more than 5,000 key syndication outlets

along with newsletters, social media channels, wire services, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Near. Near provides patented technology that data to deliver insights on approximately 1.6 billion unique user IDs across 70 million points of interest in more than 44 countries. The company uses a three-pillar approach - high-quality data, privacy and AI – to offer solutions that enable operational and marketing leaders to engage and grow their businesses at scale.

“Near's patented tech and focus on high-quality data give it reach into a wide array of industries, including retail, real estate, restaurants, travel/tourism, telecom, media, and more,” said IBN director of operations Chris Johnson in the press release.“The company is able to help its clients understand consumer movement and behavior patterns, brand affinities, trade areas, and trends, making it an invaluable partner to top brands operating in multiple sectors. We're excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Near as it continues to strengthen its already sizable foothold in the global business intelligence market.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Near Intelligence Inc.

Near, a global, privacy-led data intelligence platform, curates one of the world's largest sources of intelligence on people and places. Near's patented technology analyzes data to deliver insights on approximately 1.6 billion unique user IDs across 70 million places in more than 44 countries. With Near's three-pillared approach – high-quality data, privacy and AI – operational and marketing leaders are empowered with solutions to successfully engage and grow their businesses at scale. With a presence in Pasadena, San Francisco, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, Near serves enterprises in a diverse spectrum of industries including retail, real estate, restaurant, travel/tourism, telecom, media and more.

.

