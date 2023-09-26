Investornewsbreaks Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Announces Appointment Of Strategic AI Advisor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) ,

a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a daily disposable, wearable glucose sensor and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has appointed artificial intelligence (“AI”) specialist Nikolai Rozanov as strategic adviser in the company's AI development.

According to the announcement, Rozanov will assist in development of Nemaura's AI health coach and strengthen outcomes in its CGM-based metabolic and type 2 diabetes programs. Rozanov has been recognized by Forbes magazine in its prestigious“30 Under 30” ranking. His appointment solidifies Nemaura's expertise in the growing AI sector at a time when AI developments in healthcare are gathering pace and put the company in an ideal position to further integrate data from its CGM to create tailored programs that can make tailored personalized recommendations.“We are excited to be working with Nikolai to leverage our CGM data to give better insights to members,” said Nemaura Medical CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury in the press release.“The use of AI-based models is becoming more widespread, and we believe they have a vital role to play in the healthcare and lifestyle sector. Deeper personalized insights better engage users, and the capability of AI means this can be scaled efficiently.”

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R)

and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE mark-approved class IIb medical device, is a noninvasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) that provides actionable insights derived from real-time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a premarket approval application (“PMA”) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). proBEAT combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence as part of a lifestyle program that is being refined for commercial launch. Nemaura sits at the intersection of the global type 2 diabetes market, which is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50-plus billion prediabetic market and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications, which is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. For more information about the company, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

