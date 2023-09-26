Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Enters Binding LOI To Acquire 50% Interest In Proven Yukon Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , an enterprise specializing in gold, gemstone and jewelry production, today announced its entry into a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire an initial 50% stake in The Yukon Gold Project (“the property”), pending conclusion of due diligence and verification of the considerable exploration work already completed on the property and the assessments quantifying the proven and potential gold resources. According to the announcement, exploration work on the property to date includes geological mapping and prospecting, ground magnetometer and induced polarization surveys, soil sampling, trenching and diamond drilling.“In addition to our Snow Creek and Rosella Creek Gold deposits, the acquisition of The Yukon Gold Project will significantly increase the company's gold asset portfolio. Our plan to de-risk revenues through production of the world's most sought-after commodity is happening fast,” said GEMXX CEO Jay Maull.“By adding up to 4 million ounces of gold to the company's assets, GEMXX will increase shareholder value and provide a long-term, stable and profitable investment for years to come. We will not only enjoy a significant reduction in the cost of goods for our entire gold jewelry line, but this acquisition will bring the company closer to our goal of becoming vertically integrated.”

To view the full press release, visit



About GEMXX Corporation

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit

.

