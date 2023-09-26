Toobit Announces Listing Of ESG (ESG) Token: Expanding The ESG Financial Business Domain

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading blockchain investment marketplace, is excited to announce the listing of ESG (ESG) token on its platform on September 26th, 2023.

ESG Financial has built a reputation as a pioneer in the field of environmental, social, and governance initiatives. With the launch of their Renewable Energy NFT Platform, the company has successfully extended its operations to the Voluntary Carbon Reduction domain. As part of its vision to become the number one developer of Voluntary Carbon Reduction-oriented applications, ESG Financial aims to secure emission rights for carbon reduction produced by individuals through an objective reward system.

Unlike traditional approaches that focus solely on corporate carbon emission markets, ESG Financial is committed to creating a new ecosystem where individuals can make a meaningful contribution to Voluntary Carbon Reduction by practicing ESG in their daily lives. To facilitate this, ESG items are minted in the form of NFTs, which can be purchased on the ECO NFT Market operated by ESG Financial.

To further encourage users to practice ESG principles and preserve the environment, ESG NFTs are available for staking on the newly launched Zero Quest platform. This platform utilizes an objective reward system, providing users with incentives for their commitment to ESG and carbon reduction efforts. Zero Quest leverages Web 3.0 technology, providing global users with ownership of Voluntary Carbon Reduction data verified by IoT, Blockchain, and AI.

About ESG (ESG)

ESG, the governance token of the ECO NFT Market, is deployed on the Ethereum network following the ERC-20 Standard. With a total supply of 49 million tokens, ESG enables users to acquire and stake NFTs supported by transparent and dependable blockchain technologies.

Upon becoming ESG token holders, corporations have the opportunity to purchase emission rights for Voluntary Carbon Reduction, which are held by ESG Financial.

Toobit is proud to support ESG Financial in their mission to create a more sustainable world. The listing of ESG (ESG) token on our platform is a testament to our commitment to promoting innovative and impactful projects in the blockchain industry.

About Toobit

Toobit is a leading blockchain investment marketplace that connects investors with cutting-edge projects and opportunities. With a focus on security, transparency, and user experience, Toobit aims to revolutionize the way people invest in digital assets.

