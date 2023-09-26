XCAD, A Watch2earn Project, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list XCAD on 26th September 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the XCAD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 26th September 2023, at 11:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone. To celebrate the listing of the XCAD, 1000 USDT tokens will be given away as rewards.







What is XCAD and its Ecosystem

XCAD Network is revolutionizing the Creator Economy via Tokenization and Wartch2Earn. XCAD Network is enabling tokenization for YouTubers, allowing them to transform their vast audiences into Web3.0 communities.

The XCAD browser extension allows viewers to earn Creator's tokens while watching their favorite Creators. Viewers can earn, stake, view, and trade Creator's tokens all via the XCAD plugin. The plugin works directly with YouTube in the background while you watch videos.

After a viewer has the XCAD plugin and watches 80% or more of a tokenized Creators video, they will be rewarded with the Creator's token. Viewers can use these Creator's tokens to vote on polls their favorite Creators put out. The more tokens a viewer holds, the more weight their vote carries. This means the most loyal fans have the most say in a Creator's Content.

Fans can also trade their Creator's tokens for other Creator tokens and use them to buy merchandise, NFT and much more.

The XCAD ecosystem is composed of multiple dApps which strengthen and add value to the Creator token ecosystem, including dXCAD DEX, NFT marketplace to buy creator's NFT, etc.

Tokenomics

It provides a 200m total supply.

Pre-Seed Round: 4,550,000

Seed Sale: 36,900,000

Liquidity: 40,000,000

Ecosystem Incentives: 40,000,000

Teams: 20,000,000

Partners & Advisors: 16,000,000

Foundation: 42,550,000

