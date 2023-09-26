Explaining The GODE CHAIN Multi-Pool Mechanism In Detail

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





What is the“Perfect Algorithm” for Public Blockchains?

Among all the consensus algorithms prevalent in the world of public blockchains, the“perfect algorithm” that comes closest to decentralization, high security, and high TPS (Transactions Per Second) is the Proof of Authority (Clique) algorithm. The principle behind this algorithm is quite simple: each block in the network is authenticated by a specific authorized node, and other nodes only need to validate the authentication information to determine the legitimacy of the block.

In the Clique algorithm, nodes can be categorized into two types: authorized nodes and non-authorized nodes. Authorized nodes have the right to sign a block, akin to the miner nodes in Proof of Work (PoW) algorithms. Non-authorized nodes do not possess the signing rights and function as regular syncing nodes in the blockchain network. These roles can be interchanged, and the dynamic management of all authorized nodes is one of the key challenges and essential features of the Clique algorithm.

Clique leverages elliptic curve digital signature algorithms for authentication. Each authorized node can sign block data using its local node's private key and place the resulting digital signature in the block header. Upon receiving the block, other nodes use the digital signature and block data to deduce the public key information of the signing node and extract the corresponding node address. If the node address is present in the list of authorized nodes maintained by the local node and the block passes all consensus-related checks, it is considered legitimate; otherwise, it is deemed a malicious block. To maintain the block's data structure integrity, Clique reuses previously defined fields by placing the signature of the authorized node in the extraData field of the block header.

To ensure a balanced load (or opportunity) for block generation among all authorized nodes and to prevent malicious nodes from continuously producing blocks, Clique stipulates that each authorized node can sign a maximum of one block within a continuous sequence of SIGNER_LIMIT blocks.







Beyond Perfection

However, as the era of Web3 began to unfold, we found that the Clique algorithm still had limitations. With the passage of time, blockchain technology started gaining more market share and users worldwide. The influx of users from around the globe brought about an array of demands stemming from regional policies, user habits, and geographical requirements. Faced with this evolving market landscape, the Clique algorithm was no longer perfect.

Therefore, to adapt to the international market under different blockchain industry contexts, GODE Chain introduced the innovative concept of a multi-pool mining architecture managed by a central mining pool, also known as the Multi-Pool Parallel Mechanism.

In the operation of the GODE Chain Multi-Pool Parallel System, each pool adheres to the top-level logic of GODE mining. However, different pools can make minor policy adjustments based on regional characteristics and adaptability to meet the diverse needs of users worldwide.

The GODE Chain Multi-Pool Mechanism provides a broader platform and greater long-term development potential for blockchain technology and the widespread adoption and propagation of GODE CHAIN on a global scale. We believe that the GODE CHAIN Multi-Pool Mechanism, with its flexibility, will adapt to different national and regional policies and enable miners from various regions globally to keep pace with the high-speed GODE journey. Undoubtedly, this will be a significant experiment in advancing the globalization of blockchain technology.







Understanding the GODE CHAIN Multi-Pool Mechanism

To gain a more intuitive understanding of the GODE CHAIN Multi-Pool Mechanism, let's delve into the operational process of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The Ethereum Virtual Machine serves as the environment upon which all Ethereum accounts and smart contracts depend. However, it cannot be described in the same way as one might point to a cloud or waves. In fact, the EVM is a tangible entity maintained collectively by thousands of computers running Ethereum clients.

The Ethereum protocol itself exists solely to keep this special state machine running continuously, uninterruptedly, and immutably. At any given block on the chain, Ethereum has only one“canonical” state, and the rules defined by the EVM dictate how to calculate new valid states from one block to another.

From Ledger to State Machine

The analogy of a“distributed ledger” is often used to describe blockchains like Bitcoin, which use basic cryptographic tools to achieve decentralized currency. The ledger maintains a record of activities that must adhere to a set of rules, controlling what can and cannot be done to modify the ledger. For example, a Bitcoin address cannot spend more bitcoins than it has previously received. These rules underpin all transactions on Bitcoin and many other blockchains.

While Ethereum has its native cryptocurrency (Ether) and follows almost the same intuitive rules, it enables more powerful features: smart contracts. For this more complex feature, a more complex analogy is required. Ethereum is not a distributed ledger; it is a distributed state machine.

Ethereum's state is a large data structure that not only holds all accounts and balances but also keeps track of machine state, allowing it to transition from one block to another according to a predefined set of rules and execute arbitrary machine code. The specific rules governing state changes between blocks are defined by the EVM.







EVM Overview

The EVM operates as a stack machine with a stack depth of 1024 items. Each item is a 256-bit word, chosen for practicality using 256-bit cryptography techniques (such as Keccak-256 hashing or secp256k1 signatures).

During execution, the EVM maintains a transient memory (an array of bytes addressable as words) that does not persist between transactions.

However, contracts do contain a Merkle Patricia storage trie (an array of bytes addressable as words) associated with accounts and some global state.

Compiled smart contract bytecode is executed as a series of EVM opcodes, performing standard stack operations like XOR, AND, ADD, SUB, etc. The EVM also implements blockchain-specific stack operations like ADDRESS, BALANCE, BLOCKHASH, and more.







GODE and EVM

When GODE CHAIN established its multi-pool ecosystem, it drew inspiration from the operational mechanism of the Ethereum Virtual Machine. In line with this ecosystem, GODE created the GODE Global Multi-Pool Organization, which emulates the complex and vast EVM virtual machine collaboration system found in the Ethereum network. This organization works collectively to build the governance system of the GODE Chain mainnet, ensuring that multiple mining pools can operate independently and in parallel.

Certainly, while GODE CHAIN's Multi-Pool mechanism borrows from the ecosystem of the EVM, it also seamlessly integrates the innovative Proof of Stake Authority (POSA) consensus algorithm unique to GODE CHAIN. The POSA algorithm, combined with the multi-pool architecture, establishes a more stable incentive layer. When these two elements converge, they unleash significant potential.

We believe that with the support of the GODE CHAIN Multi-Pool Mechanism and the POSA algorithm, GODE CHAIN will swiftly adapt to global policies, achieve a worldwide presence, and in the near future, enable miners from different regions worldwide to ride alongside the high-speed development train of GODE CHAIN, contributing to the construction of the WEB3 ecosystem!