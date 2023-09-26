College Of Administration And Economics At Qatar University Organises 'Maserti' Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The College of Administration and Economics at Qatar University (QU) has hosted Ahmed al-Khalaf, CEO of the Global Company for Project and Food Development.

Al-Khalaf is one of Qatar's leading businessmen and philanthropists with over 50 years of experience in a number of diverse sectors, including food security, construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, education, medical and real estate investments, and food development.

The exclusive event, part of the 'Maserti' meaning 'My Career Journey' series, provided a unique opportunity for students and faculty members to gain valuable insights into al-Khalaf's illustrious professional journey.

Dr Rana Sobh, dean of the College of Business and Economics, welcomed the attendees and introduced al-Khalaf, emphasising the importance of his journey and the inspiration it can offer to students pursuing their educational and professional paths.

Al-Khalaf recounted his humble beginnings as a young entrepreneur at the age of 10, where he ventured into selling vegetables at local markets, honing his negotiation skills.“I've dabbled in nearly every trade, from vegetables and poultry to eggs. I even secured the agency for a company from socialist countries,” he said.

He continued to speak about the fundamentals of business and the process of building a thriving enterprise.“I eventually branched out from the family business to establish my own company, gradually working towards its development,” he stated.

Al-Khalaf emphasised the significance of relationships in business development and spoke about his first successful deal in 1973, where he provided essential food supplies through the strong connections he had built with fellow businesspersons.

Furthermore, he highlighted his venture into various industries, including petroleum and gas, but underscored that his true passion lay in the food industry. He also spoke passionately about his involvement in agriculture in Qatar, expressing the importance of diversifying the nation's food sources.

Addressing the pressing issue of employment for graduates, al-Khalaf stressed the pivotal role of the private sector in providing opportunities and urged greater collaboration between the private and public sectors in nurturing future generations.

He proposed an educational partnership that would equip students with the skills required to contribute effectively to Qatar's food security. Additionally, he emphasised the need for strategic food storage and the development of the food industry to safeguard against crises.

“Food security is a national imperative. The state has provided numerous incentives, and we must all work together to secure the nation's essential food supplies,” he said.

Mukhtar al-Kurdi, a media student at the university, asked al-Khalaf:“There is a saying that 'capital is timid and does not yield profit'. How can individuals overcome the fear barrier when considering entering the world of trade or pursuing business opportunities?”

Al-Khalaf said,“First of all, in business, you shouldn't be afraid. If you are afraid, you should not become a trader. If someone is afraid, they should stay as an employee and collect a salary at the end of the month. Trading requires courage and a willingness to take risks.

“It is an adventurous venture, but an adventure based on lessons. You need to learn and progress systematically. You cannot start at the top; you need to start small and gradually grow. As I mentioned earlier, I started at the age of ten, taking a small box, and over time, I moved to larger opportunities.”

Another student inquired,“Today, we have technology, investments, and opportunities. What motivates people to enter trade? What motivates you personally to engage in it?”

Al-Khalaf said,“Motivation in trade can come from various sources. It starts with the laws and projects in the country. However, the individual's own desire plays a significant role. One must discover what they are passionate about.

“For example, if you enjoy coffee, you can start with a small coffee business and gradually expand. The key is creativity; you can start something new or enter a field you are passionate about. There are no limits in trade, and it is not limited to someone becoming a simple merchant. It's a vast field, and you can gradually progress within it.”

