Environment Ministry Tracks Whale Sharks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A research team from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change placed tracking devices on a group of female whale sharks whose lengths ranged between four to five metres. These devices enable researchers to know the temperature and track their movement in territorial waters.

This diligent work of the research team aims to increase focus on the importance of preserving whale sharks, to raise awareness of their importance and role in marine ecosystems, and to encourage efforts to preserve this species, which is considered threatened with extinction according to the IUCN Red List.

