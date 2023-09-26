QSE, UDST Sign Mou In Training And Development Field

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) on Tuesday to provide both entities with a multitude of solid opportunities to strengthen their training and development endeavors.

In a statement published on their website, QSE said that the three-year agreement includes conducting workshops, practical and vocational training programs, internships for students, as well as, trading simulation programs and introduction to safe investment methods. The parties will also explore joint cooperation opportunities in research and case studies that are aligned with graduating and Masters students academic projects.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi expressed his pleasure in signing this agreement and said, "At the University of Doha for Science and Technology we are adamant about providing students with direct exposure to exciting and dynamic real-world experiences. We believe these opportunities of experiential learning make a significant impact on our graduates abilities to become successful problem solvers, innovators and leaders in the business world."

He added, "I am confident that this collaboration will facilitate expertise exchange between University of Doha for Science and Technology and Qatar Stock Exchange and will provide us with unmatched services and opportunities for continuous growth."

Acting CEO of QSE Abdulaziz Naser Al Emadi stated, "We are pleased to join hands with the University of Doha for Science and Technology to pave the way for next-generation leaders in finance. This Memorandum of Understanding amplifies our shared commitment to financial literacy, innovation, and sustainable growth. By integrating academic rigor with practical financial insights, we are fostering an ecosystem where education meets application. This strategic collaboration not only enriches the learning experience for students in line with Qatars vision 2030, which seeks to build a strong national economy based on knowledge but also contributes to Qatars growing reputation as a regional financial hub."

The acting CEO of QSE stressed that one of the pillars of their strategy is to work with universities to educate the largest possible number of students in the financial and economic fields to nourish the sector with good national cadres that can be relied on in the future. (QNA)

