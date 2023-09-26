Setting The Gold Standard For Corporate Citizenship With The Civic 50

(MENAFN- 3BL) Welcome to the forefront of corporate citizenship, where the Civic 50, an initiative by Points of Light, stands as a beacon for businesses. For the past 11 years, Points of Light has recognized the 50 most community-minded companies through a rigorous annual survey. Only a few companies, including Citi and Hasbro, have been honored every year.

For honorees, it's not just a badge of recognition but a strategic advantage, offering insights into where they stand relative to competitors and how to enhance their social impact. And for those businesses yet to participate, it serves as a blueprint for how to align their time, talent, and resources for impactful social change within both their operations and communities.

We invited Kevin Colman, Senior Director of Global Philanthropy and Social Impact at Hasbro, and Brandee McHale, Head of Community Investing and Development at Citi and President of Citi Foundation, to share practical advice and examples for how leading companies embed social responsibility and community impact into their business strategies and cultures.

Listen for insights on:



Connecting highly innovative social impact initiatives to business values

Supporting grantees in the impact data collection process Completing the Civic 50 survey - and what you have to gain from submitting it

Listen to the full episode and others here .