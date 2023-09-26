El Niño Pushes Hard On The Doors Of Hunger In Peru

( MENAFN - 3BL) “Action Against Hunger is supporting the construction and generation of common cooking pots as a community tool not only in the face of the response we have experienced but also in preparation for the emergency that El Niño Global may generate,” mentioned the director of the NGO in Peru, America Arias.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.