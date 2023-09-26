Indian Pharma And Medtech Sector Should Be Value And Innovation-Based: Mandaviya

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The Indian pharma and med-tech sectors need to transform from a cost-based to a value-based and innovation-based industry, said Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister of health and chemical fertilizer on Tuesday.He made this comment while launching the National Policy on Research and Development and Innovation in the Pharma-MedTech Sector in India and the Scheme for Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP).The scheme will focus on transforming India into a high-volume, high-value player in the global market of pharmaceuticals, meeting the quality, accessibility, and affordability goals.“The policy will help to create an ecosystem of skills and capacities including academia & the private sectors and give impetus to new talent among the youth through start-ups. This is a transformative stage in the Indian drugs and med-tech sector, where synergies are being created between various government institutions and agencies,” said Mandaviya.. He said that India prioritises growth and innovation in brain power and manpower, wherein Covid is an example where we stood the testimony of the time.“We need to do mass production of our pharmaceutical products and medical devices. For this, we have made three bulk drug parks in Himachal Pradesh, Vizag and Gujarat and four medical device parks in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which will help in strengthening this sector”, the minister added. Mandaviya further said that India can only achieve self-reliance in pharmaceuticals and medical devices by strengthening its research and development infrastructure which would drive the expansion of access to life-saving medicines and drugs and help India become a global pharmaceuticals and medical exports hub.“We need to make policies, new products and new research according to the needs of our country and the world, in consultation with industries and academia. We should become so independent that we should not be dependent on anyone for our critical needs.”

