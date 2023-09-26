Govt Extends Rodtep Scheme Till June 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The union government on Tuesday said that it has extended support under the scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) till 30 June 2024.\"The RoDTEP support which was notified till 30th September 2023 is now being extended till 30 June 2024 at the same rates to the existing export items,\" the commerce ministry said in an official statement.This will help our exporting community to negotiate export contracts in the present international environment on better terms, with the government emphasizing that the scheme is WTO-compatible, added the statement.The RoDTEP Committee has again been constituted in the Department of Revenue to review and recommend the ceiling rates under the RoDTEP Scheme for different export sectors.The committee held its first interaction today at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi with the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs)/Chamber of Commerce and discussed the methodology and other issues relating to the scheme and its implementation,\" the statement further added.The RoDTEP Scheme was introduced by the government as a duty remission scheme on exports and is being implemented from 1 January 2021.The scheme provides a mechanism for reimbursement of taxes, duties and levies, which are currently not being refunded under any other mechanism, at the central, state and local level, but which are incurred by the export entities in the process of manufacture and distribution of exported products.Under the scheme, a support of ₹27,018 crore has been extended for the 27-month period till 31 March 2023.The RoDTEP scheme operates under a budgetary framework and for FY 23-24, a budget of ₹15,070 crore is available to support 10610 HS lines at the 8-digit level, the government said.This program serves as a substitute for the discontinued Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) that concluded last year.Currently, more than 10,342 export items are eligible for the RoDTEP benefits. Exporters receive these incentives in the form of transferable duty credit scrips, which can be utilised for settling import duties or can be sold in the market.

